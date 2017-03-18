4 Reasons to Download Travel Japan Wi-Fi

Source: Gaijin Pot Japan is home to many mythological creatures: yokai, tengu and easily-accessible Wi-Fi being only a few examples. But that last one, as any traveler to the land of the rising sun knows all too well, is the most rare and treasured of all. How else are the spontaneous amongst us supposed to track down the nearest cat cafe in Harajuku or book into the best onsen (hot spring) in Shikoku? That’s why the app wizards (these guys totally exist) have conspired to make Travel Japan Wi-Fi. Not only does it promise to connect you to over 200,000 hotspots in Japan for free but it also provides all the info you could possibly need on arranging your trip in one handy place. Need more convincing? Here’s four reasons to download the app today: 1. Less fuss, no faff: Minimal set up Picture this: you’ve just visited Shirakawago, a picturesque village in the Japanese countryside. You’ve taken tons of videos and you’ve maxed out your memory from all the pictures you’ve taken. Want to upload some of those to your Google Drive or share your experience with friends and family back home? Easy. Download Travel Japan Wi-Fi and away you go. I had everything set up in under a minute and I was taking notes for this article at the same time. How’s that for efficiency? 2. Take the good with the bad? Nah, I’m only interested in the good Google may have a treasure trove of Japan-related resources but let’s be honest, ain’t nobody got time to trawl through all that. Travel …continue reading