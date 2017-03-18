Cambodia, Sri Lanka and the China debt trap

Authors: Veasna Var, UNSW Canberra and Sovinda Po, ECNU

The influx of Chinese economic assistance into Sri Lanka and Cambodia has raised questions regarding the intentions behind these massive loans. While China may still be considered a developing economy, its current strategy of providing soft power loans and aid to its regional neighbours is reminiscent of the tributary system that the country employed back in its empire days.

An excavator works on land reclamation at ‘Colombo Port City’ construction site, which is backed by Chinese investment, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 9 August 2016 (Photo: Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte).

Cambodia is one of China’s closest international partners and diplomatic allies, as well as being well and truly under China’s economic and political influence. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen recently described China as Cambodia’s ‘most trustworthy friend’. Similarly, Chinese President Xi Jinping described Cambodia as ‘like a brother’ when Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni visited Beijing in June 2016. China is now Cambodia’s largest military benefactor and provider of development aid and foreign investment, having given about US$3 billion in concessional loans and grants to Cambodia since 1992.

A 2016 International Monetary Fund (IMF) report showed that Cambodia’s external multilateral public debt is now at US$1.6 billion, while its bilateral public debt with China is US$3.9 billion — 80 per cent of this is owned by China.

Looking further afield, Sri Lanka's growing economic engagement with China has also generated concern among scholars and policymakers.