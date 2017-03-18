Get A Feel For Tochigi Prefecture’s Signature Craft

Source: savvytokyo.com “Sometime in the past, the first kanji character changed from ‘silk’ to ‘angry demon,’” he says. The river’s habit of flooding every few years leaves a deposit of fresh, fertile silt — making it perfect for agriculture and raising silkworms. The area’s renowned treasure — yuki tsumugi (hand-woven silk made from a single untwisted thread) — was first made by local farmers for their work clothes from damaged cocoons they boiled, washed and dried into flossy silk. “It was light, warm and durable,” says Kazuhiko Soutome, director of the Tochigi Prefectural Industrial Technology Center. When the material caught the attention of the local shogun, he took it to Edo (old Tokyo’s former name) for official branding. Marketed there in the best kimono shops (many of which are now famous department stores such as Isetan and Mitsukoshi), yuki tsumugi became coveted in the city for its unique texture. “It’s not shiny like regular silk,” explains Hiroshi Nomura, director of the Gallery of Traditional Arts & Crafts in Yuki City, where it is possible to spend a day learning to weave (I tried my hand at a coaster). “The thread is never twisted and we only use a single strand whereas kimono made from regular silk uses five. Real yuki tsumugi is always handmade and always on a jibata (back-tension loom).” This loom uses a waist belt to keep tension on the machine and allows the weaver’s body to become part of the mechanism. The area’s renowned treasure — yuki tsumugi (hand-woven silk made from a single untwisted thread) — was first made by local farmers… “At a recent trade show in New York, everyone wanted to see these looms,” says Okuzawa, pointing to a rarely seen jibata in his workshop. Here, visitors can try their hand at everything from spinning and dyeing in the morning …continue reading