Granblue Fantasy: Xeno Vohu Manah Raid Event Gameplay

Granblue Fantasy is an online mobile JRPG that can be pretty much be played on almost any platform.

So I played the game since its launch (didn’t have English language option at all) but then I got too lazy by playing it a little from time to time. However, I recently got back actively playing while waiting for the Granblue Fantasy anime to come out next month. Anyway, here’s my gameplay of casually grinding in Xeno Vohu Manah Raid Event which ended today. Got my SSR harp weapon from the event.



