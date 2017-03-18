‘Nanakusagayu’ Seven-herb Rice Porridge — January 7th O-kayu Breakfast Custom

Source: Kyoto Foodie Nanagusagayu is a rice porridge dish traditionally eaten on the morning of January 7th. It features 7 kinds of spring herbs and is one of those culinary things that is more about culture and custom than taste — it tastes unremarkable. Still like most any bland dish, with some scrutiny and creativity, it has potential to be delicious while still celebrating tradition. Here is how I made mine. My ‘Nanakusagayu’ Seven-herb Rice Porridge Nana•gusa•gayu Terminology

nana (七): seven

kusa (草): lit. grass (herb)

(o)kayu (粥): rice porridge, also called zosui (雑炊)

＊o-kayu vs kayu: You will often see and hear ‘kayu’ called o-kayu in Japanese. ‘O’ is an honorific prefix that is often attached to important things in Japanese culture like o-cha (green tea), o-sake (sake), o-kome (rice), o-yu (hot water), o-mizu (water) to name just a very few.

＊The ‘k’ in kusa and kayu is pronounced as ‘g’, depending on the vowel it follows. This is called rendaku in Japanese. Seven herbs for sale in supermarket. History and Cultural Context

The tradition of eating Nanagusagayu began in the Heian period (794 to 1185), the same time when Kyoto was founded. The custom was likely limited to the aristocracy. As with many things a millennia or more old, its origins are obscure. The custom probably came from China, but in a different context. It is currently on one of the gosekku (五節句), Five Seasonal Festivals. This day is called Jinjitsu (人日), literally Human Day as the Chinese Goddess Nüwa is said to have created humans on this day. In more recent centuries it is thought that farmers, greengrocers and merchants popularized the custom among ordinary people who would eat it as an easy to digest and healthy meal after feasting during …continue reading