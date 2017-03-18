One in four Japanese fancy buying the Nintendo Switch

|
With the Nintendo Switch now released, this survey is perhaps slightly outdated, but regardless, here is a look at purchase intentions regarding the Nintendo Switch.
The 1-2-Switch party game pack looks like fun after a night in the pub, I suppose, and the adverts for the Zelda title look lovely, but who knows how the game play actually is!
This might be another nice title?
Research results
Q1: Will you buy a Nintendo Switch? (Sample size=54,982)
|
|Yes, reserved one
To SQ1
|Probably will
To SQ1
|Don’t plan to
To SQ2
|All
|3.6%
|24.2%
|72.2%
|Male
|3.9%
|24.1%
|72.0%
|Female
|2.7%
|24.6%
|72.8%
|Teens
|3.4%
|29.1%
|67.5%
|Twenties
|3.8%
|25.6%
|70.6%
|Thirties
|3.2%
|20.6%
|76.2%
|Forties
|3.6%
|19.9%
|76.4%
|Fifties plus
|3.9%
|17.0%
|79.1%
Q1SQ1: What one thing made you decide to, want to buy a Nintendo Switch?
|It’s a new Nintendo
|40.5%
|The new Zelda title
|25.9%
|Other Nintendo first-party titles are scheduled to be released
|16.8%
|Always buy new game machines
|4.4%
|Non-Nintendo third-party titles are scheduled to be released
|2.6%
|Want to play “1-2-Switch”
|2.1%
|Other
|7.6%
Q1SQ2: Why won’t you buy a Nintendo Switch? (Multiple answer)
|Basic features do not excite me
|30.7%
|No time to play games
|20.7%
|Current games are sufficient
|19.7%
|No eye-catching titles
|16.9%
|Didn’t know it existed
|14.9%
|Device is expensive
|12.1%
|Other
|21.5%
Demographics
No specific demographics were given, but it would appear that 54,982 people who use the Famicon Gamer gaming news site completed a survey. It might have been members-only, but I don’t know for sure. The survey was available until the 3rd of March 2017, the release date of the Nintendo Switch.