One in four Japanese fancy buying the Nintendo Switch

Source: 世論 What Japan Thinks
Splatoon 2 Announced At Nintendo Switch Conference

With the Nintendo Switch now released, this survey is perhaps slightly outdated, but regardless, here is a look at purchase intentions regarding the Nintendo Switch.

The 1-2-Switch party game pack looks like fun after a night in the pub, I suppose, and the adverts for the Zelda title look lovely, but who knows how the game play actually is!

This might be another nice title?

Research results

Q1: Will you buy a Nintendo Switch? (Sample size=54,982)

Yes, reserved one
To SQ1		 Probably will
To SQ1		 Don’t plan to
To SQ2
All 3.6% 24.2% 72.2%
Male 3.9% 24.1% 72.0%
Female 2.7% 24.6% 72.8%
Teens 3.4% 29.1% 67.5%
Twenties 3.8% 25.6% 70.6%
Thirties 3.2% 20.6% 76.2%
Forties 3.6% 19.9% 76.4%
Fifties plus 3.9% 17.0% 79.1%

Q1SQ1: What one thing made you decide to, want to buy a Nintendo Switch?

It’s a new Nintendo 40.5%
The new Zelda title 25.9%
Other Nintendo first-party titles are scheduled to be released 16.8%
Always buy new game machines 4.4%
Non-Nintendo third-party titles are scheduled to be released 2.6%
Want to play “1-2-Switch” 2.1%
Other 7.6%

Q1SQ2: Why won’t you buy a Nintendo Switch? (Multiple answer)

Basic features do not excite me 30.7%
No time to play games 20.7%
Current games are sufficient 19.7%
No eye-catching titles 16.9%
Didn’t know it existed 14.9%
Device is expensive 12.1%
Other 21.5%

Demographics

No specific demographics were given, but it would appear that 54,982 people who use the Famicon Gamer gaming news site completed a survey. It might have been members-only, but I don’t know for sure. The survey was available until the 3rd of March 2017, the release date of the Nintendo Switch.

