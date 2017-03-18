To celebrate Japan release, ‘T2 Trainspotting’ pop-up bar and exhibit, Shibuya

Source: city-cost.com The trendy and urbane streets of Shibuya seem a million miles away from bleak, working-class Edinburgh, but it’s here that fans of the 90s classic movie Trainspotting (and its legacy) can get a taste of that dark (and hilarious) world at a pop-up exhibit and bar celebrating the Japan release of T2 Trainspotting (Ｔ２ トレインスポッティング), the Danny Boyle directed sequel.When is T2 Trainspotting released in Japan?The movie gets a nationwide release here in Japan on Saturday April 8. (‘T2′ was released in the UK late January and has been drip-fed to the rest of the world since then.)Shibuya’s GALLERY X BY PARCO T2 BAR (on the ‘Spain Slope’ / supeinzaka) will, from next month, be host to ‘T2 Trainspotting Exhibition & BAR’ a pop-up bar and exhibit enabling ‘trainspotters’ in Japan to get a taste of the movie’s atmosphere through food, music, and movie memorabilia. It will be interesting to see to what extent the bar / exhibit is able to capture Trainspotting’s grubby, drug-induced paranoia, and undercurrent of blunt violence. One would hope not too well!!T2 Trainspotting Exhibition & BAR will be open for six days from April 6 – April 11, with an opening reception on the 5th. Bar hours are 12:00 – 22:00. (1 drink = 500 yen)Selfie takers and photo op specialists will be pleased to know that the exhibit is set to feature a reproduction of THAT toilet in the movie, by / in front of which one can take photos. There will also be movie posters and other items on display. Limited-edition T2 Trainspotting memorabilia is available for purchase. In the interests of attention to detail, the kind of Scotch whisky that was served on the screen will also be served behind the bar in …continue reading