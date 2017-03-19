Australia–China ties need to make globalisation work

Source: East Asia Forum Author: He Fan, Peking University On the surface, all seems well in the Australia–China relationship. China is growing rapidly and Australia continues to benefit heavily from China’s rise. China is already Australia’s largest trade partner. Australia is the second most popular location for China’s overseas direct investment. And as China’s economy continues to expand and hundreds of millions of its middle class consumers are eager to spend, more opportunities are opening for bilateral trade and investment. The governments of both countries appear to be working hard to build an extensive and strong relationship. The Australia–China Free Trade Agreement has been in force since December 2015. More than 86 per cent of Australian goods exports to China now enter duty free. This should rise to 94 per cent by 2019 and 96 per cent by 2029. Australia will also reduce or remove its tariffs on Chinese imports. More Chinese tourists, students and workers will come to Australia and travel the other way. But a spanner has been thrown into the works. With Donald Trump as the new US President, the United States is acting as if it wants to challenge the international political and economic order it helped to build. Many Chinese are confused about what the United States wants and what it will do. President Trump threatened he would label China as a currency manipulator. Yes, the Chinese government has intervened in the foreign exchange market, but the purpose of this was to prevent the value of the renminbi (RMB) from falling. Does Trump really want China to stop these interventions and allow the RMB to depreciate further? Trump also criticised the trade imbalance between China and the United States. It is a problem, but it is the result of a more fundamental macroeconomic imbalance. And what kind of feasible solution can the United States …continue reading