Country side cycling tour @ GOMA&SHICHIMI

Source: j-hoppers
Sakura season is coming soon.
This Saturday I joined cycling tour to feel the begging of spring for the first time.
One of our guest from Iceland joined this tour because she talked to me her hobby is cycling.
Our goal 20km
On the way we found tiny edible wild plant “FUKINO TOU” on the small on footpath. The fragrance is so special like bitter and sweets. It is the first time to see in nature. Because always I have seen them at supermarket.
After 1 hour, we arrived our goal to have lunch Italian cafe restaurant “SHICHIMI SHOGAKKO” renovated old elementary school. In this building there are Rice cookies shop, illustrated books, antique shop, library, cafe, etc.
We enjoyed Italian amazing Pizza and pasta. There are so many kind of yummy past so it is impossible to choose one.
“Pandozo Cafe” There is Open kling for Pizza. The owner moved to open this restaurant from Sonobe station 5 years ago.
https://tabelog.com/en/kyoto/A2608/A260803/26024000/
After satified our appetite, we visit Shrine “SHICHIMI HACHIMANGU”