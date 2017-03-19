Japan News This Week 19 March 2017

|
Shinzo Abe Hurt by New Disclosures Over Ties to Extreme Right-Wing Group
Fukushima: Japan court finds government liable for nuclear disaster
Fukushima to host Tokyo Olympics events to help recovery from nuclear disaster
Seeing Ainu as they want to be seen
The “Japan Is Great!” Boom, Historical Revisionism, and the Government
There were more online human rights abuses in 2016 than in the previous year. The abuses totaled 1,909, which is a record and 10% more than in 2015.
The largest number of online abuses were related to privacy violations. The next highest category was defamation.
