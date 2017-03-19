Japan News This Week 19 March 2017

今週の日本

Shinzo Abe Hurt by New Disclosures Over Ties to Extreme Right-Wing Group

New York Times

Fukushima: Japan court finds government liable for nuclear disaster

BBC

Fukushima to host Tokyo Olympics events to help recovery from nuclear disaster

Guardian

Seeing Ainu as they want to be seen

Japan Times

The “Japan Is Great!” Boom, Historical Revisionism, and the Government

Japan Focus

Statistics

There were more online human rights abuses in 2016 than in the previous year. The abuses totaled 1,909, which is a record and 10% more than in 2015.

The largest number of online abuses were related to privacy violations. The next highest category was defamation.

Source: Asahi Shinbun

