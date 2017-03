Source: Spark Blog Recently, NieR:Automata got released on Steam. The game is an action JRPG and is about androids fighting against the invading aliens. Price is $59.99 or ¥‎ 6761.77. Also for a limited time, Day One Edition will exclusive skins and an accessory exclusive only for the Steam version. For more details, check out the store page. Here’s the trailer. Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/app/524220 Official Website: http://www.niergame.com/ …continue reading