Shosan-ji : Howdy Pilgrim!

Source: Hiking in Southern Japan nature in harmony Heading into the mountains of Kamiyama on a fine autumn day, the torquoise water in the valleys below shimmers and sparkles through breaks in the forest. The colours, the light, the energy are irresistable. In my eagerness to descend to the cool, clear stream I decide to jump to the terrace below. The mossy grass landing is soft but slippery – I can’t help but laugh as my feet go from under me and I fall, splat, into the shallow, muddy canal running the length of the terrace. timeless Buddha After emerging from the forest I change out of my impromptu swimwear into hiking apparel. I drive on, up the steep, winding road to Shosan-ji (焼山寺), temple 12 of the Shikoku ‘Henro’ 88-temple pilgrimmage. From the carpark I take an old trail above the current path to the temple, passing a Buddha (statue) so old moss blankets his lap and a snake sleeping so soundly I have to step over it to continue. timber towers On the left of the temple there is a lodge where pilgrims can take rest for the night. Beyond this and the temple residence a sign indicates a path leading to the Oku-no-in (奥の院), the inner sanctuary of the temple, that stands at the summit of the temple’s mountain, 1km away. the dragon king’s cave Along the steep trail various (labelled) trees stand among the predominantly cedar forest. About half way up the mountain a bench near a large rock outcrop is ideal for a lunchbreak. A pilgrim on his way back down the …continue reading