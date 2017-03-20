Is the G20 backing down on its fight against protectionism?

Author: Adam Triggs, ANU

Some worrying headlines have come out of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Germany over the weekend. The headlines warn that the G20 has been ‘steamrolled’ by the new Trump administration into scrapping its decade-long tradition of stating its opposition to protectionism in its communiques.

But many of these reports are exaggerated. It is incorrect to say that the G20 has abandoned its commitment to resisting protectionism. The meeting did show that the G20 will face serious challenges. It must resist the protectionist push coming from the Trump administration while finding a way forward on trade within a new and complex political environment.

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin, Germany 16 March 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch).

Media reports released after last weekend’s meeting have suggested that the G20 has broken a ‘decade long‘ tradition of pledging to resist protectionism. Thankfully, this is not correct. Throughout Australia’s G20 host year in 2014, for example, finance ministers and central bank governors never made any commitment to fight protectionism at any of their four meetings.

The reason for this is straightforward. The G20 divides responsibility for different policy areas between finance ministers and sherpas (the officials who advise leaders). Finance ministers don’t have responsibility for trade. Sherpas do. This is why finance ministers did not commit to fighting protectionism …continue reading