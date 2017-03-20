Prime Minister Turnbull’s need to engage with Premier Li

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Editors, East Asia Forum Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s visit to Australia this week comes at a time of unique change in the international economic policy environment. The visit underscores the joint interests that Australia and China have developed through their bilateral relationship over the past four decades and through cooperation in regional and global affairs. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries should serve as an active agent for navigating this change. Both Australia and China have an overriding strategic interest in the rules-based international economic order through their commitments to the WTO system, support for the IMF and the multilateral financial institutions, their active participation in APEC and East Asian forums to support open trade and investment, and the development of a market-based international economy. This system has made it possible for the two countries to develop a huge economic partnership. Australia supplies one-quarter of China’s key externally procured industrial raw materials. The international policy regime has made it practical for them to achieve these gains, absorbing large change through the efficiency of global markets. Global trade and financial institutions thus have a vital and enduring role in providing economic and political security for countries like Australia and China in the global community. Through its accession to the WTO and its comprehensive step-by-step economic reform, China has committed to being a part of this system and Australia’s partnership with China has been important to building China’s confidence in increasing reliance upon it — not least through its massive resource trade dependence. And the forward-looking China–Australia Free Trade Agreement, the most advanced such agreement China has ever undertaken, helps to embed China more deeply into international market integration. Global institutions and the rules and norms that underpin them are now surrounded by extreme uncertainty because of the headwinds against globalisation in industrial countries. The …continue reading