This Week in Japan Mar. 20-26, 2017

N.S. Harsha: Charming Journey

Leading Indian artist N.S. Harsha is as much community activist as painter. His work reflects the daily experiences of his Mysuru in southern India, but he also hosts large-scale participatory art projects that engage with broader issues of political, cultural and economic globalization. This show is one in a continuing series at the Mori showcasing mid-career artists from Asia.

Date March 21 Time 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Location Mori Art Museum, Tokyo –

From rhinos to Indian art, from punk rock to nighttime sakura blossoms, there’s something for everyone across the archipelago. If you’re doing something cool, leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed.

Monday: Nighttime menagerie

Easter Night Zoo What are the nocturnal habits of animals indigenous to the African savannah? Find out at Tennoji Zoo where for the second year running management has put together a festive, Easter-themed nighttime illumination program. Founded in 1915, Tennoji Zoo is one of Japan’s oldest, boasting about 1,000 animals of 230 different types including hippos, rhinos and an African carnivore area. Date March 20 Time Until 8 p.m. Location Tennoji Zoo, Osaka – Map Fee ¥500 More Info

Tuesday: Arts of the subcontinent



Wednesday: Immerse yourself in visual electronica