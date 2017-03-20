Blogs  >  SOCIETY

This Week in Japan Mar. 20-26, 2017

Leading Indian artist N.S. Harsha is as much community activist as painter. His work reflects the daily experiences of his Mysuru in southern India, but he also hosts large-scale participatory art projects that engage with broader issues of political, cultural and economic globalization. This show is one in a continuing series at the Mori showcasing mid-career artists from Asia.

From rhinos to Indian art, from punk rock to nighttime sakura blossoms, there’s something for everyone across the archipelago. If you’re doing something cool, leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed.

Monday: Nighttime menagerie

Easter Night Zoo

What are the nocturnal habits of animals indigenous to the African savannah? Find out at Tennoji Zoo where for the second year running management has put together a festive, Easter-themed nighttime illumination program. Founded in 1915, Tennoji Zoo is one of Japan’s oldest, boasting about 1,000 animals of 230 different types including hippos, rhinos and an African carnivore area.

Date
March 20
Time
Until 8 p.m.
Location
Tennoji Zoo, Osaka – Map
Fee
¥500

More Info

Tuesday: Arts of the subcontinent


Date
March 21
Time
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Location
Mori Art Museum, Tokyo – Map
Fee
¥1.800

More Info

Wednesday: Immerse yourself in visual electronica


Tanuki Project

Montreal-based “alternative electronic visual band” Tanuki Project bring their mesmerizing vocals and hypnotic synth-bass lines to a series of venues across Japan. French-born Legyl and Nady settled down in creative Montreal in 2007, debuting with “Playground for Everyone” in 2010. Their newest, “Race,” is a Caribbean-infused culture clash and the …continue reading

    