This Week in Japan Mar. 20-26, 2017

|
N.S. Harsha: Charming Journey
Leading Indian artist N.S. Harsha is as much community activist as painter. His work reflects the daily experiences of his Mysuru in southern India, but he also hosts large-scale participatory art projects that engage with broader issues of political, cultural and economic globalization. This show is one in a continuing series at the Mori showcasing mid-career artists from Asia.
From rhinos to Indian art, from punk rock to nighttime sakura blossoms, there's something for everyone across the archipelago.
Monday: Nighttime menagerie
Easter Night Zoo
What are the nocturnal habits of animals indigenous to the African savannah? Find out at Tennoji Zoo where for the second year running management has put together a festive, Easter-themed nighttime illumination program. Founded in 1915, Tennoji Zoo is one of Japan’s oldest, boasting about 1,000 animals of 230 different types including hippos, rhinos and an African carnivore area.
Tuesday: Arts of the subcontinent
Wednesday: Immerse yourself in visual electronica
Tanuki Project
Montreal-based "alternative electronic visual band" Tanuki Project bring their mesmerizing vocals and hypnotic synth-bass lines to a series of venues across Japan. French-born Legyl and Nady settled down in creative Montreal in 2007, debuting with "Playground for Everyone" in 2010. Their newest, "Race," is a Caribbean-infused culture clash