Watching My First Cycling Road Race

Source: Jeffrey Friedl
Nikon D4 + Nikkor 70-200mm f/2.8 @ 150mm — 1/2500 sec, f/2.8, ISO 100 —
map & image data — nearby photos
Race
I saw my first cycling road race yesterday, a small local affair. Road racing is quite a bit different
The races yesterday were 「第5回守山野洲川クリテリウム」, the fifth Moriyama City Yasugawa River
It was a 32km (20mi) ride to get there, so I left with some friends from Kyoto early, to arrive in time
SC-02H at an effective 26mm — 1/5500 sec, f/1.7, ISO 50 —
image data
En Route
photo by Manseki Kanemitsu
SC-02H at an effective 21mm — 1/1700 sec, f/1.7, ISO 50 —
image data
photo by Manseki Kanemitsu
I brought my Nikon D4 and big Nikkor 70-200/2.8, schlepped in a backpack,
I had researched the event the previous day, and taking into account the course, what roads would be closed, good vantage for
We arrived while the first race was going on, and so I used the opportunity to practice with the camera…
Nikon D4 + Nikkor 70-200mm f/2.8 @ 200mm — …continue reading