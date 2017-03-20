Watching My First Cycling Road Race



map & image data — nearby photos Nikon D4 + Nikkor 70-200mm f/2.8 @ 150mm



Race

I saw my first cycling road race yesterday, a small local affair. Road racing is quite a bit different

than the only other kind of bicycle racing I’ve seen, cyclocross, so

it was a great experience.

The races yesterday were 「第5回守山野洲川クリテリウム」, the fifth Moriyama City Yasugawa River

Criterium, with short races all day over a loop on closed-off public roads.

It was a 32km (20mi) ride to get there, so I left with some friends from Kyoto early, to arrive in time

to watch some other friends race.





SC-02H at an effective 26mm



En Route



photo by Manseki Kanemitsu





SC-02H at an effective 21mm



photo by Manseki Kanemitsu

I brought my Nikon D4 and big Nikkor 70-200/2.8, schlepped in a backpack,

so I don’t have shots of the uneventful-anyway ride there.

I had researched the event the previous day, and taking into account the course, what roads would be closed, good vantage for

photography, etc. I picked a spot that gave me easy access to riders at two opposite sides of the loop.

We arrived while the first race was going on, and so I used the opportunity to practice with the camera…