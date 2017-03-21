2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

Source: Gaijin Pot Check back every week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs. Part-time Preschool/Elementary English Teacher English: Native level

Must currently reside in Japan

Minato-Ku, Tokyo

¥1,500 ~ ¥3,000 / Hour

6~10 hours / Week You are currently in Japan and looking for a part-time English teaching job in a cool environment? Webster’s School, an English and drama after school near the Shirokane-takanawa station, Tokyo, is hiring a part-time native English speaker for its new English program. Attractive salary from ¥1,500/hour. Apply Groups Coordinator English: Conversational

Japanese: Fluent

Kyoto

Must currently reside in Japan

¥2.6M ~ ¥3.3M / Year Destination Asia Japan is expanding and looking for the right people to be part of its growth. Key responsibilities will be to obtain quotations and pricing from suppliers including hotels, guides, transportation companies and restaurants: to be on-site in Japan with the client when required and to assist with guide assignments. Apply International After School Teacher English: Native level

Must currently reside in Japan

Must have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent

¥290,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month

Visa sponsorship available Spike and Ai English is a new school (opened Apr. 1, 2014) located in Yokohama, just one-minute walk from Mitsukyo station on the Sotetsu line. It is looking for energetic, experienced, native-level English teachers to work with children in its after-school program. Apply Wine Bar Chef Japanese: Conversational

French: Conversational

Shimbashi, Ginza

Must currently reside in Japan

Experienced kitchen staff

¥1,500 / Hour A French wine bar (14 seats) is looking for a cook/chef. You will be in charge of creating the menu, along with …continue reading