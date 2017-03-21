Art on Tuesday: Mishima Pass

The Mishima Pass in Kai Province by Katsushika Hokusai (葛飾北斎) from the series Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji, picture no. 29, painted in the early 1830’s. In the centre you see a huge cryptomeria tree 杉 (sugi), which is a typical Japanese tree mostly growing at buddhist temples or shinto shrines. Three wanderers are hugging the trunk of this big tree full of joy. The man on the left is taking a break and is smoking a pipe. Three other people are taking the way down the hill. In the background you see Mount Fuji with a blue top with little white clouds. The weather is fine.

