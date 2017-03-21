Assessing the ASEAN Economic Community

Authors: Somkiat Tangkitvanich and Saowaruj Rattanakhamfu, TDRI

East Asia continues to sustain a high level of economic integration, yet a significant proportion of intraregional trade is still uncovered by agreements to guard against current and possible future protectionism. Without multilateral movement under the World Trade Organization, further regional integration can proceed only through agreements that reduce trade barriers within the region.

ASEAN appears to be leading the Asia Pacific in FTA formation. The ASEAN Free Trade Area was implemented in 1993 and the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) was officially launched in late 2015. The AEC aspires to go beyond typical trade agreements, aiming to create a single market and production base with equitable development across its 10 member countries.

A Vietnamese technician sorts through phone lines in central Ho Chi Minh City. Behind-the-border issues like telecommunications interconnection are largely overlooked in ASEAN service liberalisation commitments. (Photo: Reuters/Darren Whiteside).

ASEAN will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2017. While ASEAN has made some significant political achievements during the past five decades, its economic integration project is still very much a work in progress, and could remain so for many years or even decades to come.

The ASEAN Secretariat claims that the implementation of the AEC Blueprint 2015 — the community’s formal agenda — has been substantively achieved in many areas. In reality, …continue reading