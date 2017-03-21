Can Indonesia take on Freeport?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Matthew Busch, University of Melbourne Freeport McMoRan, the largest mining company operating in Indonesia, may soon be exiting after fifty years of doing business in the country. Hanging in the balance is the fate of Grasberg, a copper and gold project that is the world’s largest gold mine. The catalyst was a January regulation requiring the company’s local subsidiary to convert its Contract of Work (COW) to a special mining license (IUPK). The firm has provided the government with a notification of its intent to seek international arbitration if it cannot obtain an acceptable outcome in the coming months. If filed, such a claim would be among the largest in history and have serious consequences for foreign investors in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. As a primer, several points are relevant. First, Indonesia decided, following the 2009 Mining Law, that it wanted more from its legacy foreign miners. This manifested in a push to shift miners from longstanding and highly secure COWs to a license system subject to prevailing and changeable regulations. Officials armed with wish lists of concessions then sat down with major miners to seek higher royalties, land relinquishments, more local procurement and, crucially, sales of significant stakes in miners’ local units. Second, the shift away from COWs comes amid a broader tide of economic nationalism in Indonesia. In the oil and gas sector, President Joko Widodo, cheered on by many, scotched the approval of an offshore liquefied natural gas project, citing the vague prospect of a ‘multiplier effect’ for local communities in decreeing it be built instead in one of the most remote and underdeveloped parts of the country. In doing so, he disregarded his own minister’s advice that onshore development would mean a 30 per cent higher cost. Tinkering officials banned exports of nickel and bauxite ores …continue reading