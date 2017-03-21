Do You Know What This Is? Quail Eggs

Source: savvytokyo.com Quail eggs, the superfood product of the lovely Quail birds, are very common in Asian cuisine. In Japan, they’re called uzura tamago and are on yakitori and kushikatsu sticks, inside kawaii bento boxes, and next to regular chicken eggs at most conbinis and supermarkets: for less than ¥100. They’re roughly the same size as an olive (making them ideals for bite-size appetizers), and have a slightly more gamey flavor than regular chicken eggs. Also, they’re absolutely adorable in stature. Quail eggs: The ancient royal breakfast? Based on existing hieroglyphs, we know that small plump quails were ancient birds dating back to the Egyptian pyramids. In other words, the pharaohs may or may not have scrambled quail eggs for their royal breakfasts. But what we know for sure is that since then, quail birds have been bred domestically for over 4,000 years, and today, we the simple people of the 21st century enjoy both quail meat and quail eggs, with quail-anything being considered “gourmet,” or royal food. Not your ordinary egg Now, if you’re yet to see a quail egg (apart from asking what have you done for your entire life until now), it’s important to inform you that the good things come in dainty speckled brown shells. Although a fraction of the size of the common hen’s egg, quail eggs are more nutrient and mineral-dense. Due to their higher yolk-to-white ratio, they contain higher levels of protein, vitamin B12, vitamin D, and iron. What’s more, in some cases, quail eggs are considered non allergenic — as in, based on research and experiments (as well as your neighbor’s observation) some people allergic to chicken eggs are able to consume quail eggs and experience zero discomfort. Although a fraction of the size of the common hen’s egg, quail’s eggs are more nutrient and mineral-dense. <img src="https://cdns.scdn5.secure.raxcdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Quail-3-1024×768.jpg" alt="" width="1024" …continue reading