First Bigish Group Ride in a Long While

|
Source: Jeffrey Friedl
Panasonic LX100 at an effective 34mm — 1/125 sec, f/4.5, ISO 200 —
map & image data — nearby photos
Ride’s Crew
L-R: Arthur, Geoffrey, me, Ionut, Jason, Andy, Kevin, Yifen
( we didn’t notic until the ride was done, but other than Ionut from Romania, we’re all Americans )
I joined a big group ride for the first time in a long while last week, Andy’s “LSD” (long slow distance) ride. I was happy to
For me the ride (view at Strava) was 116km (72mi) at mostly an easy
Panasonic LX100 at an effective 24mm — 1/160 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
map & image data — nearby photos
Andy Arrives for Coffee
that his valet, Ionut, has prepared
Panasonic LX100 at an effective 49mm — 1/125 sec, f/4.5, ISO 200 —
map & image data — nearby photos
New People, New Bikes
Geoffrey (at right) on his first ride with us Cycling Kyoto folks
Panasonic LX100 at an effective 24mm — 1/125 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
map & image data — nearby photos
Caption Contest
Panasonic LX100 at an effective 24mm — 1/125 sec, f/5, ISO 200 —
map & image data — nearby photos
Ready to Head Out
Kevin from Kobe chats with Yifen
Panasonic LX100 at an effective 24mm …continue reading