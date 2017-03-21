Blogs  >  Kyoto

First Bigish Group Ride in a Long While

Source: Jeffrey Friedl

Panasonic LX100 at an effective 34mm — 1/125 sec, f/4.5, ISO 200 —
Ride’s Crew

L-R: Arthur, Geoffrey, me, Ionut, Jason, Andy, Kevin, Yifen

( we didn’t notic until the ride was done, but other than Ionut from Romania, we’re all Americans )

I joined a big group ride for the first time in a long while last week, Andy’s LSD (long slow distance) ride. I was happy to
finally meet Kevin from Kobe and Geoffrey from Otsu, whom I’d conversed with online but had never met in person.

For me the ride (view at Strava) was 116km (72mi) at mostly an easy
pace, though the times I tried to keep up with the others quickly took their toll on me. I’ve been doing long rides lately, but
not much fast and not much climbing, so I’m out of shape.



Panasonic LX100 at an effective 24mm — 1/160 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
Andy Arrives for Coffee

that his valet, Ionut, has prepared


Panasonic LX100 at an effective 49mm — 1/125 sec, f/4.5, ISO 200 —
New People, New Bikes

Geoffrey (at right) on his first ride with us Cycling Kyoto folks


Panasonic LX100 at an effective 24mm — 1/125 sec, f/5.6, ISO 200 —
Caption Contest


Panasonic LX100 at an effective 24mm — 1/125 sec, f/5, ISO 200 —
Ready to Head Out

Kevin from Kobe chats with Yifen


Kevin from Kobe chats with Yifen
    