Kachuna Visual Novel on Kickstarter

Source: Spark Blog Kachuna is on Kickstarter. The game is a romantic comedy visual novel about a game development student who thinks he has super powers due to his mental condition. Currently, the developers has reached $8,418 out of their $8,000 goal with 24 days left remaining. For more details and some cool perks, check out their Kickstarter page. Here’s a trailer. Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tamayakagiya/romantic-comedy-visual-novel-kachuna Official Website: https://renanmdp.github.io/kachuna.github.io/

