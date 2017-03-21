蹴上駅

Keage Station is located very close to the luxury Westin Miyako Hotel Kyoto, Kyoto Zoo (hence the colorful elephant murals in the station), Kyoto International Community House, Murin-an Garden and the free and fun Lake Biwa Canal Museum.

Keage Station is also the nearest subway station to a number of temples including Nanzenji and Eikando.

Previously Keage Station was a station on the Keihan Keishin Line, which now starts from Misasagi Station to Hamaotsu.

