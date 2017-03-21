Koffee Mameya: Omotesando’s Coffee Doctor is Back with New Medicine

The closure of Omotesando Koffee was a sad loss when it shuttered its quaint doors in early 2016. What most caffeine fanatics didn’t realize, was that Koffee mastermind Eiichi Kunimoto had an entirely new concept in the works — Koffee Mameya.

Koffee Mameya opened at the end of January 2017 on exactly the same site on which Omotesando Koffee had been located, in a brand new custom-designed space. While the new space doesn’t have the tatami mats and vintage charm of Omotesando Koffee, it’s perhaps even more distinctively Japanese in its aesthetic.

|credit|

So is Koffee Mameya just Omotesando Koffee with a new name and in a new building? Absolutely not. Koffee Mameya (mameya means a store that sells beans) is less of a cafe

