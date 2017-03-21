Legoland Japan in Nagoya

By Ray Proper

Nagoya welcomes LEGOLAND® Japan! Legoland is a theme park tailored to families with young children (aged 2 through 12) Attractions include a number of rides and roller coasters, but great emphasis is placed on suitability for younger children; meaning they tend towards tepid rather than towards the extremes sought by other parks. Legoland is fun for the whole family with rides, Lego® models to play and build , and interactive, adventurous attractions themed on the Lego block world.

Over 40 rides, shows and attractions

Full day theme park experience with family

Outdoor attractions for year round enjoyment

Seven different themed lands (Lego Factory, Bricktopia, Adventure, Knight’s Kingdom, Pirate Shore, Miniland and LEGO® City)

17 million LEGO bricks and 10,000 LEGO models

Legoland’s various areas and popular rides are based on Lego lines such as the Dragon Coaster, which is loosely based on the Knights’ Kingdom Lego set. Another popular ride is the driving school, where after watching a road safety video, children drive electric cars around a realistic course encountering traffic lights, roundabouts and other drivers. At the end, they all earn their very own LEGOLAND® Driving License. In Miniland you can see famous points from 10 locations, including amazing scenery and city skylines from coast to coast across Japan. All built out of LEGO® bricks!