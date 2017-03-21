Live Action Ninja Show at Flamingo the Arusha in Osaka

|
Source: Gaijin Pot
In the West, we’re often used to a binary definition of a restaurant or entertainment venue. It’s either an establishment to sit down and enjoy a meal or one where patrons can take in some kind of performance. Seldom does a destination deliver on both. Sometimes, however, it can.
This is where Osaka’s Flamingo the Arusha and its new Ninja Action Show fills the gap.
Recently, I had the pleasure of being invited along to the restaurant to preview this new show. Upon entering, it looked like an ordinary restaurant. However, as I made my way into the dining area, I saw the massive stage, lighting and sound setup at the rear of the venue — it was indeed a foreshadowing of things to come.
As we took our seats, the lights dimmed. Japanese flute and pan pipe music played. And taiko drums — so familiar to fans of samurai movies — beat out a familiar tempo.
When the lights came up, there on the stage was a lone warrior with his sword in hand, surrounded by three would-be assassins — all clad in the night black garb of the ninja.
The show wasn’t all life-or-death struggles. In time-honored, Japanese tradition, the blade battles soon gave way to the grace and elegance of the geisha. In time, three young ladies — adorned in strikingly vibrant, beautiful robes, headdresses and customary make-up — gently made their way to …continue reading