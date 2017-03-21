Live Action Ninja Show at Flamingo the Arusha in Osaka

Source: Gaijin Pot In the West, we’re often used to a binary definition of a restaurant or entertainment venue. It’s either an establishment to sit down and enjoy a meal or one where patrons can take in some kind of performance. Seldom does a destination deliver on both. Sometimes, however, it can. This is where Osaka’s Flamingo the Arusha and its new Ninja Action Show fills the gap.

Having successfully operated in the city’s busy Namba district for more than 10 years, Flamingo the Arusha combines the best features of both a bar-cum-restaurant and a concert venue. Recently, I had the pleasure of being invited along to the restaurant to preview this new show. Upon entering, it looked like an ordinary restaurant. However, as I made my way into the dining area, I saw the massive stage, lighting and sound setup at the rear of the venue — it was indeed a foreshadowing of things to come. As we took our seats, the lights dimmed. Japanese flute and pan pipe music played. And taiko drums — so familiar to fans of samurai movies — beat out a familiar tempo. When the lights came up, there on the stage was a lone warrior with his sword in hand, surrounded by three would-be assassins — all clad in the night black garb of the ninja.

In a quick combination of martial arts, dance and rhythmic moves, our hero took down the three attackers in double time. He tapped the butt off his katana — in Kill Bill style — as his three assailants fell in unison. The show wasn’t all life-or-death struggles. In time-honored, Japanese tradition, the blade battles soon gave way to the grace and elegance of the geisha. In time, three young ladies — adorned in strikingly vibrant, beautiful robes, headdresses and customary make-up — gently made their way to …continue reading