My Moral Academia

I just got around to hearing about a BBC reporter who decided to make anime and manga fans feel like they are total perverts. Of course, I went “HERE WE GO AGAIN.” It never ends. One thing I will point out is that reporters/psychologists/educators who don’t “get” why kids are into anime and manga are going to make themselves look terrible.

A new book on video games’ effect on kids, Moral Combat: Why The War on Violent Video Games Is Wrong, made me think about that BBC documentary on the sex appeal of youth in Japan. Because at some point in 2020 when the Summer Olympics rolls around in Tokyo, anime and manga’s expressive nuances are going to get some attention. As a fan of video games, I’ve been pissed at certain individuals’ attempts to say that games turn everyone into sociopathic killers. Even when you use the fact that most gamers are normal people, that fact sails right through their heads. You can say the fight between video games and its anti-violent critics was ahead of its time in terms of alternative facts being a thing.

Anime and manga are going to go through the same “moral panic” that affected video games. Both never got that much attention as they were hidden away in the basement of geek culture for a while now. But with Crunchyroll being a very prominent player in showcasing anime (and manga to a certain degree) to the mainstream, a lot more people unaware of anime are going to see the “problems” that make both mediums unique. The next thing you know, some professionals are going to tie sexual crimes in the U.S. to anime and manga.

