The first Nikko 100km Ultra Marathon will be held on Sun, 2nd July 2017.

The course runs through shrines and temples, inside theme parks such as Tobu World Square and Nikko Edomura, Nikko Cedar Road, Irohazaka Route and other famous places in Nikko.

The Nikko Ultra Marathon is part of the Ultra Marathon World Heritage series. Two courses are available, 100km and 62.195km.

Entry is now open and closes on 28th April.

For registration and further details, visit the English site.

