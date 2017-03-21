Papa’s Mazes 1 & 2

It’s been exactly 2 year since we released Papa’s Maze 2.0. To commemorate, we’re offering both the original (1.0) and the newer version (2.0) for a special price this week only!

In 1983 Mr. Nomura, better known as Papa, completed a mindbogglingly intricate maze that he had worked on for 7 years. 32 years later he picked up his pen once again to return to his passionate hobby, creating an equally complex and beautiful maze for his daughter, who had discovered the original artwork in the family’s attic.

The set of 2 prints are available here through March 27, 2016.

…continue reading