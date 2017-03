Source: Japan Cheapo Most of our readers will know Nara for its countless bowing deer, ancient temples and picturesque traditional streets. But did you also know Nara is famous for its local cuisine, in particular sake and some unique rice-based dishes? Well, let’s get acquainted with this side of Nara on our own “culinary tour”!

Traditional sake

Our first stop for this culinary tour of Nara brings us to Harushika Brewery in the picturesque Naramachi district south of Kofukuji. The brewery is a popular destination for many foreign and Japanese visitors alike who visit for a taste of its award-winning sake. The tasting session, which is expertly overseen by English-speaking staff, allows you to taste a variety of delicious sake as well