Sightseeing Loop Bus or the Maple Bus in Hiroshima!

If you want a leisurely tour of Hiroshima, but don't feel much like stretching the legs and prefer to let someone else drive you around, then the Hiroshima Sightseeing Loop Bus or the Hiroshima 'meipuru-pu,' is just what you're looking for. There are three routes available: the orange, green and blue. The three cover 11 of the major tourist spots that have been deemed essential for a proper introduction to our wonderful city. These include, among others: the Atomic Bomb Dome and Peace Memorial Park, Hiroshima Castle and the three museums and art galleries. Each route takes approximately 50 minutes and the tours begin from the bus stop on the Shinkansen or North Exit of Hiroshima Station, just in front of Hotel Granvia. Saying that though, you don't have to catch it from there; you can board the bus every 30 minutes, seven days a week from any stop along the route. The cost for a single ride is 200 yen for adults and 100 yen for those under 12. A one day ticket, which allows you to hop on and off as many times as you like, is just 400 yen for adults and 200 yen for kids (again, under 12). Despite being designed for tourists, the bus is frequently used by locals as it's cheaper than ordinary buses. Then again, many people just want to take some time out and relax. Either way, it's a good idea. The bus routes are clearly displayed on the side of the bus and there's no need to pre-purchase your tickets, just buy them when you get on. Unlike the normal buses though, you board from the front door, not the side. When you want to get off, press the button before your stop and …continue reading