This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For Mar 25-26

Source: savvytokyo.com Walk For A Cause Pink Ribbon Walk March side by side with strong fellow women to fund breast cancer research and remember those who fought against the disease. There are four different walks to choose from, so both walkers and runners are welcome. In addition, there will also be concerts, talk shows and yoga workshops dedicated to the walk. Save a spot by signing up before Thu, March 23. Date Sunday, March 26, 2017 Time 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Location Hibiya Park, 1-6 HIBIYA KOEN, CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO Fee ¥2,000 (Sign up until March 23) More Info

Flower Carpet Showa Kinen Park Flower Festival Tachikawa’s Showa Memorial Park is a heaven for family outings: there’s flower viewing, picnicking, playing sports, barbecuing, water play, and so much more. Starting from this week, the park will be hosting its annual Flower Festival, which includes hundreds of hectares of beautiful tulips and other spring flowers of all colors and kinds. A perfect venue to get away from the crowds of Tokyo and enjoy a day in the park! Date Sat, March 25 – Sun, May 28, 2017 Time 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Location 3173 Midori-cho, Tachikawa-shi, Tokyo (closest station: Nishi Tachikawa) Fee ¥410 (adults), ¥80 (elementary and junior high school students) More Info

Treasure Market Akasaka's Antique Market A classy flea market for those of you who are interested in digging up some unique vintage pieces. Here you can find one-of-a-kind jewelry and home decor items you won't see elsewhere.