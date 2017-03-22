﻿iDeCo Application Success

Source: retirejapan.info It was a long time coming a long time. I didn’t help matters by writing the wrong numbers on the application form (which meant an extra three weeks back and forth with Rakuten Securities) but my account is now finally up and running. My iDeCo application took. I didn’t help matters by writing the wrong numbers on the application form (which meant an extra three weeks back and forth with Rakuten Securities) but my account is now finally up and running. My March payslip shows two monthly payments have been taken out, and logging in to Rakuten I saw the following screen: three months all told. I suspect the wait time will come down in the future, as the system becomes more efficient and the initial spike in numbers comes down (after all, once you have an account, that’s it, unless you change providers). It took aroundall told. I suspect the wait time will come down in the future, as the system becomes more efficient and the initial spike in numbers comes down (after all, once you have an account, that’s it, unless you change providers). Happy at this development, I then tried to log in and set up my account. No dice. The screen did not show the expected functions. I guess the account had not actually been activated at the point I saw the message (but before they had sent me an email notification). Another opportunity to practice patience 😉 ​But then about twenty minutes later I got this screen:

​ password and account number I received earlier in the week from JIS&T (Japan Investor Solution and Technology -the company that got the contract to administer iDeCo) took me to this screen. Plugging in theI received earlier in the week from JIS&T (Japan Investor Solution and Technology -the company that got the contract to administer iDeCo) took me to this screen. Or rather it would have, if I hadn’t thrown away the account number assuming that Rakuten would do that automatically for me. Unfortunately I had, so I had to call them and ask them for the number. This was relatively straightforward but still required several phone calls and for me to dig out my nenkin number. And then I finally got into my account. Rakuten gives you a choice …continue reading