How to Ask for Time Off in Japanese

Source: Gaijin Pot With Golden Week – when four national holidays occur within a seven-day period – just around the corner, workers in Japan are looking forward to taking a much needed break. Unfortunately, Golden Week has fallen on some awkward days again this year with many workers not having Monday May 1st and Tuesday May 2nd off, leaving them with only Wednesday to Sunday (3rd to 7th) to take holidays in. 50 Shades of Time Off Many workers will of course want to take the Monday and Tuesday off. When you need to take some time off work, you will first need to know what type of time off you need. Japanese has a surprising number of different words for different types of time off, including: 年休（ nen kyuu） (Annual leave – you’ll hear this a lot if you’re working as an ALT or language teacher)

有休（ yuu kyuu） (A holiday with pay – the standard way to refer to paid leave)

振替休日（ furikae kyuujitsu） (A holiday given to compensate for working outside one’s hours, also 代休（ daikyuu） is used )

病休（ biyoukyuu） (Sick leave) Begin politely When you want to get time off work, you will need to use your polite Japanese. First of all, you will need to find a polite way to start your request. Luckily Japanese has a huge number of these. Two very useful ones are ちょっとすみません (Excuse me) and ちょっとお聞（ ki）きしたいんですが (I would like to ask something). One of the easiest ways to ask for time off is to use the verb いただく which is a very polite verb for receiving things from the listener. A typical sentence using this verb is 今度（ kondo）の金曜日（ kinyobi）にお休（ yasu）みをいただきたいんですが (I would like to ask for a holiday on the coming Friday) wherein you are literally asking to ‘receive’ a holiday from your boss! There are two things to spot in …continue reading