Saudi Arabia the next stop on China’s Maritime Silk Road

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Micha’el Tanchum, Truman Institute Like a weathervane, the recent visit to China by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman points to changing strategic directions in the Middle East–Asia security architecture. The significance of the Saudi monarch’s meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials goes well beyond the hefty US$65 billion in economic and trade deals signed between Riyadh and Beijing. The visit confirmed the nascent strategic partnership developing between China and Saudi Arabia as Beijing seeks to promote stability on its 21st century Maritime Silk Road (MSR). The most strategic and significant leg of King Salman’s six-week tour of Asia was this mid-March visit to China. The first day of the king’s visit grabbed international headlines with the signing of the US$65 billion Sino–Saudi trade and investment package that included more than 20 agreements on oil investment and energy. Among the agreements was a memorandum of understanding between Saudi Aramco and China North Industries Group Corporation to build refineries in China and an agreement between Saudi Basic Industries Corporation and Sinopec to develop petrochemical products. The refinery agreement reflects Saudi Arabia’s desire to protect its oil export market share in the face of rising Russian oil exports to China. In 2016, Russia overtook Saudi Arabia for the first time as the largest oil exporter to China. The petrochemicals agreement reflects Saudi Arabia’s ambition to catch up with Iran, a major Middle East exporter of petrochemicals to Asian markets. Iran’s booming petrochemical export industry was developed as a strategy to sustain its economy under international sanctions, and has also boosted Iran’s position in the value chain and insulated its economy from oil price shocks. With Saudi Arabia seeking to transform its economy, it is also looking to petrochemicals for these advantages. Both agreements serve Beijing’s interest in maintaining a diverse range of …continue reading