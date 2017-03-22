Japan’s Meteorological Agency’s yesterday announcement that the sakura in Tokyo has begun to bloom means that it’s about time to replace those coats with something lighter and get ready for our favorite spring pastime — hanami.

To make sure you don’t miss a petal wherever you are in Japan, here’s a quick video of this year’s cherry blossom forecast.

Last but not least, plan ahead well. Here are eight Savvy Tokyo articles that will help you prepare for your amazing sakura adventures for the year. Happy flower viewing!

The post Watch Japan’s Cherry Blossom 2017 Forecast In One Minute appeared first on Savvy Tokyo.

…continue reading