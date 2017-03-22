Whimsical Transparent Brooches Let You Play With Your Logo

Japanese graphic designer Mikiji Nagai came up with these whimsical, transparent brooches that you can place over the logo of your shirt, hat, bag or pretty much any fashion item.

Each unique brooch re-frames the logo: a UFO could abduct the polo player on your Ralph Lauren Shirt, or you could contain your Lacoste alligator in a fish tank. The possibilities are endless!

Nagai worked with comic book illustrator Hiroyuki Ohashi on some of the illustrations. The initial batches were all handmade but they were so popular that Nagai decided to have them manufactured at a larger scale. They’re now available through Kaiju Blue for 1080 yen a piece in 4 varieties: UFO, Aquarium, Interview (obviously inspired by Japan’s infamous crying politician) and a Nostalgic Television.

