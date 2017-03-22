Why Trump’s budget boost won’t strengthen US defences

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Hugh White, ANU To America’s anxious allies, President Donald Trump’s plans for a big boost to the US defence budget might appear to be welcome news. Despite the strong strand of ‘America first’ isolationism in his campaign, the new president seems ostensibly committed to upholding America’s strategic commitments, and preserving its role as the guarantor of peace and stability in key regions. But it would be a mistake to see the president’s defence budget announcement this way — it offers little serious hope that Trump will respond effectively to the strategic challenges inherited from Barack Obama. As always with defence budgets, there is a much scope for confusion, but however you cut it, Trump’s boast of a historic 10 per cent rise in defence spending looks overblown. The White House itself has reportedly acknowledged that the spending proposed for the next fiscal year is only 3 per cent above this year’s projection, and inflation will eat up most of that. The amount of extra money actually flowing into combat capabilities will be limited. What difference any extra money makes depends on how it is spent. So far, there are few details, but Trump’s focus is plainly on big-ticket, high-profile major equipment — especially new naval ships. There are several problems with this approach. For one thing, this may not address the most urgent constraints on US military power. US forces struggle to find the funds to maintain and operate the capabilities they already have. Spending the money buying more expensive ships and aircraft, which then also need to be maintained, only exacerbates the problem. Moreover, investing in major new equipment takes a long time. No matter how much money he commits, Trump’s initiatives will not deliver any extra ships for a decade at least. And how can he be sure that America’s rivals …continue reading