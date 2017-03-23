あんかけ

Ankake is a type of thick, sticky Chinese sauce used in noodle dishes that has been adapted to produce Ankake spaghetti, a signature dish of the

The spaghetti is pan-fried and topped with onions, green peppers and wiener sausages. The sauce is tomato-based.

Ankake spaghetti has spread from the Chubu area to other cities in Japan and there are even Ankake restaurants overseas now. Varieties include vegetable-only toppings (kantori) or meat, sausage or bacon (miraneze). A mix of vegetables and meat is known as mirakan.

The dish was pioneered by Yokoi, a major Ankake chain based in Sakae, with outlets all over Nagoya including the one below in Nagoya Kitte Building near Nagoya Station.

See the Yokoi website for details.

© JapanVisitor.com

Goods From Japan delivered to your home or business …continue reading