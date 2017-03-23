Cuisine and menu-reading guide to takoyaki

Takoyaki – grilled octopus dumplings – are a beloved snack food of the Osaka area. They’re made by adding chopped-up bits of boiled octopus to a batter, then cooking over a special grill with hemispherical indentations.

In Tokyo, takoyaki can be found in inexpensive, informal after-work bars and in take-out stands and retail stalls, some of them furnished with tables for in-store eating. Generally takoyaki sellers can be recognized by their distinctively shaped grills, usually placed in the front window of a shop.

Takoyaki shops offer various combinations of toppings and condiments, such as custom-made spicy sauces, flavored mayonnaise, chopped scallions, cheese and so on. Often you can order an assorted platter to compare several different toppings. The texture of the dumplings themselves can also vary from shop to shop – some places turn out a crunchy outer shell, while others favor a more elastic skin….

