Modi’s massive mandate heralds major changes

Author: Rajiv Kumar, Pahle India Foundation

Even diehard optimists did not expect the electoral verdict of the recent elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won an incredible 406 of the 690 seats on offer (or 59 per cent of the total). Its footprint now extends from Manipur to Gujarat and from Jammu and Kashmir to Andhra Pradesh. It is now the pole around which the Indian political economy will evolve in the foreseeable future.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses his supporters at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, 12 March 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi).

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most trenchant critics must now recognise that he has charted a new course in Indian politics. He has the credibility, legitimacy and trust that no other leader has had in recent times.

The question to ask is whether he, like former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi, will allow this unparalleled leadership status to be squandered away — or even worse, whether he will use it to weaken and destroy India’s democratic institutions. Or will he use this historical mandate to steer India down the path of sustained, inclusive and rapid growth until 2046, the centenary of India having overthrown its colonial yoke?

