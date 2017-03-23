Sousei no Onmyouji Episode 49 Impression

On this episode, Rokuro attempts to free Benio. Meanwhile, Arima and Kamui against Abe no Seimei.

Whoa, I wasn’t expecting Kamui to finally show up just when I wondered on what happened to him on my previous post. It was just plain cool to see Arima and Kamui fighting Abe no Seimi. Also Rokuro freeing Benio was pretty decent. Other than that, I really can’t wait to see the final episode coming up and on how the battle will end. Now what will Rokuro and Benio do next against Abe no Seimei? Overall, more cool action scenes and some added details about Abe no Seimei.

