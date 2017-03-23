Why is Income Distributed Unequally? A Comparison of Japan and the United States

Source: Asia Pathways Japan and the United States (US) are at similar levels of economic development, yet their income distributions are considerably different. Whereas Japan has a relatively equal income distribution, the US is marked by a high level of income inequality. What are the sources of income inequality in both countries? Our latest research aims to uncover the sources on income inequality in both countries by exploiting detailed household panel survey. For Japan we use the five latest waves (2009–2013) of Keio Household Panel Survey data, and for the US the Panel Study of Income Dynamics for the years 2009, 2011, and 2013. Our results show that differences in the number of years of education and marital status explain a third of income inequality in Japan. In the US, education and working hours are the strongest contributors to unequal income distribution (together over 30%). When introducing additional, country-specific variables, we find that working for a large company and being an irregular worker are important drivers of inequality in Japan. For the US lower wages for African Americans account for up to 9% of income inequality. Thomas Pikettey’s 2014 book, Capital in the Twenty-First Century, triggered a lot of new research on income inequality, but studies that compare the sources of income inequality across countries are rare. We chose Japan and the US for the following reasons. First, both countries enjoy a high level of gross domestic product per capita but they have rather different income distributions. Whereas the US has one of the most unequal income distributions among developed countries, Japan is known for its large middle class and less unequal income distribution. Second, detailed household panel surveys are available for both countries and represent a large share of the population. The household surveys contain comparable information on labor income and other socioeconomic variables, …continue reading