You Really Thought You’d Escape From Hay Fever in Japan?

Source: Zooming Japan It’s hay fever season in Japan again.

Does this concern you?

If you’re a tourist, yeah, maybe.

If you’ve lived in Japan for a few years and think you’re safe, don’t be too sure! Be Aware of the Pollen! Always!! These pollen causing hay fever are unique to Japan.

So, even if you’ve never had any allergies before, you suddenly might have symptoms in Japan as a first-time visitor. In my case, I’ve never had allergies.

While most of my family members and friends suffered from hay fever in Germany or had animal hair allergies, I never had to deal with that.

After moving to Japan I soon noticed that a lot of my students had red, teary eyes and a runny nose in spring. About 4 years after I had moved to Japan, I thought I had caught a cold.

I went to the doctor and had my blood checked.

I was told I had hay fever (kafunshou, 花粉症). I had become allergic to “sugi” (杉), Japanese cedar tree – or more precisely Cryptomeria japonica – pollen. Exactly in that year (2012), there were more pollen than usually.

I got medicine and only dared to go outside while wearing a surgical mask. While spring used to be my favorite season in Japan, I could only enjoy cherry blossoms with teary, red eyes from then on. Why So Many People Suffer From Hay Fever in Japan Most people in Japan are either allergic to “sugi” (杉, Japanese cedar) or “hinoki” (檜, Japanese cypress).

Both are native Japanese tree species.

There are other pollen as well, e.g. pine tree pollen, but they’re comparatively minor. After the war (World War II), Japan had a high demand for timber to rebuild everything. So, they planted a fair amount of cedar and cypress trees.

They soon switched to cheaper material from abroad. The …continue reading