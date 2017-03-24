5 Things You Should Know About Drones in Japan

Source: Gaijin Pot You’ve probably heard of drones by now. Also known as UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), the word ‘drone’ brings to mind all sorts of images; from stealth reconnaissance missions in warring nations all the way to Amazon’s innovative delivery methods. You’ve also probably seen some cool drone photos or video footage. Drone photography for weddings has been trending lately and people are finding all sorts of other interesting uses for them. While drones are steadily getting more popular in Japan, many people have a lack of knowledge about the rules and regulations. This is largely due to a language barrier as most of the information that’s out there is on dense-looking government websites, all in Japanese. So, I thought I’d clear things up once and for all. Fortunately, it’s a lot less complicated than it looks! 1. It is legal to fly a drone in Japan This shot was taken along the Tokaido road in Shizuoka Prefecture at the end of February. You might remember when some genius decided to fly a drone full of radioactive sand over the Japanese prime minister’s house. Bad news always sticks. Not surprisingly the Japanese government reacted by creating drone laws. Since there were no specific hobby drone laws in existence before the incident, when the government passed these new laws it was more of an exercise in laying down some basic ground rules rather than enforcing super strict regulations banning drones from all public areas. Drones are still absolutely legal to fly in Japan – the laws they passed just make it safer for everyone. You can’t fly over crowds of people over a certain distance, you can’t fly near airports, and you can’t fly in densely populated areas. No flying over power lines and trains, or in public parks. But this is all common sense. This does mean that Tokyo is …continue reading