Aalaap Lene Waala: Ebisu

This stylish little “spice bar” serves tasty Indian-inspired Japanese curries and fusion-y Indian side dishes. Their namesake ALW curry is a French-Indian red wine-based beef curry, and it’s the centerpiece of the lavish ALW Curry Lunch (also served at dinnertime), along with chicken confit, three scoops of deli vegetable salads, pickles and brown rice. The chicken confit is actually a bit bland on its own and the curry isn’t all that meaty, but they go together perfectly.

Other curry options are similarly cross-cultural, with Portuguese-style pork vindaloo, Thai-style masaman curry and a very British chicken tikka masala. Then there are inexpensive main dishes like coriander-chicken brochettes, spice-roasted lamb chops and grilled tuna with endives and wild rocket. Daytime cafe drinks include masala chai and herb teas, and there’s a cocktail-bar setup at night, with Y100 off all drinks if you drink them at the standing bar.

The cafe is located at the north end of the Brick End restaurant minizone behind the photography museum in Yebisu Garden Place. Lunchtime curries with brown rice are Y1080, and come with coffee or chai; the ALW Curry Lunch is Y1890. …continue reading