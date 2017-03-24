‘English Village’ planned for Tokyo. It’s not what you think

Source: city-cost.com The Tokyo Metropolitan Government unveiled plans this week for a facility aimed at improving the Tokyo youngster’s ability to speak English and think globally ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.The facility, which has already gained the moniker ‘English Village’ (although we feel that a certain eikaiwa might have something to say about that), is pencilled in for a September opening next year. Its official name, Tokyo Global Gateway. In a recent press release the remit of Tokyo Global Gateway is detailed as being one that shows people the fun in using English as well as its necessity. Half-day courses (3.5 hrs) will command fees of a very reasonable 2,500 yen for students from Tokyo, and 3,500 yen for those from other parts of Japan. One-day courses (7 hrs) will be 4,800 yen and 6,800 yen respectively. We’re not sure why there should be a difference in price based on geography. One night and two night courses are also planned.The flow for these courses is broken down into four basic stages; Groups of 6 – 8 students to be greeted by an English speaker (named as an ‘agent’) who will help to set the tone and support the students throughout the course. The group will then move on to an ‘attraction area’ where ‘scenes’ from real life will be played out with an emphasis on student’s ability to improvise with English and engage in ‘real’ communication. Courses then progress to an ‘active immersion’ area in which the ante will be upped in what looks like some form of specialist debate. The final stage is one of ‘reflection’. Now, while terms like ‘facility’, ‘active immersion’, ‘reflection’, and ‘agent’ might create a dystopian vibe, we can’t help but feel that what we have here …continue reading