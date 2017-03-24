Family Fun at Moricoro Park

Source: japaninfoswap.com https://www.flickr.com/photos/bolfingyamauchi/5088285206/ Image by Jean-Marc Bolfing (Own work) [CC BY-SA 2.0], via flickr.com (modified) ” data-medium-file=”https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Moricoro-Park-300×199.jpg” data-large-file=”https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Moricoro-Park-500×332.jpg” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Moricoro-Park.jpg” alt=”” width=”640″ height=”425″ srcset=”https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Moricoro-Park.jpg 640w, https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Moricoro-Park-300×199.jpg 300w, https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Moricoro-Park-500×332.jpg 500w, https://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Moricoro-Park-150×100.jpg 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px”> When one thinks of Nagoya’s parks there is a good chance that either Tsuruma Koen in Showa-ku or Meijo Koen in Kita-ku spring to mind, and there is a good chance that you haven’t even heard of Moricoro Park. And that’s a real shame, because there is loads to see and do, particularly if you have kids. About Moricoro Park Back in 2005 Nagoya played host to the World’s Fair, and aside from the addition of romaji place names to train and subway station signs (something of a lifesaver for those of us who arrived in the city unable to read hiragana quickly enough to know when to get off the train), Moricoro Park is probably the enduring legacy of that time. The park itself, officially called Ai-chikyūhaku Memorial Park (roughly meaning Love the Earth Memorial Park, with a play on words on the prefectural name Aichi and the word for love, ‘ai’) is a sprawling 1.85 square kilometers (460 acres) site set in the forested area of Nagakute. When you first arrive at the car park or train station overlooking the site, you can be quite taken aback by the park’s sheer size and, it has to be said, beauty, particularly if you visit during the spring’s cherry blossom season or during autumn when the trees turn their spellbinding shades of red, yellow and gold. Things to do at Moricoro Park The home of Mei and Satsuki from the hit anime ‘My Neighbor …continue reading