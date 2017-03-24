Forest Fortress Live2D Visual Novel on Kickstarter

Source: Spark Blog Forest Fortress is on Kickstarter. The game is a Live2D animated visual novel about the protagonist doing a investigation in a cursed forest to learn more about the disease that’s affecting a neighboring village. Currently, the developers has reached €1,729 out of their €5,000 goal with 23 days left remaining. Also, the developers announced they will add more scenes (an example is erotic scenes) and other features if they pass their main €5,000 goal. For more details, check out their Kickstarter page. Here’s a trailer. Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1933372300/forest-fortress-live2d-animated-novel …continue reading